Dominos

Palestine, TX

Delivery Driver

Benefits

Flexible hours.

Will work around school hours.

Hourly rates are variable which is including tips.

Delivery Driver Requirements:

Valid driver’s license and auto insurance, reliable vehicle, and good driving record.

Minimum 2 years driving experience.

18 years or older.

Maximum of three citations within three years, with a maximum of two citations in any 12 months consecutively.

No major moving violations (DUI, Racing, or Reckless).

Valid proof of legal right to work in the United States.

Delivery Driver Duties:

Take orders

Answer phones

Help customers

Food preparation

Demonstrate product knowledge

Cleaning

Local advertising

Cash handling

Follow image standards