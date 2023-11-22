Dominos
Palestine, TX
Delivery Driver
Benefits
Flexible hours.
Will work around school hours.
Hourly rates are variable which is including tips.
Delivery Driver Requirements:
Valid driver’s license and auto insurance, reliable vehicle, and good driving record.
Minimum 2 years driving experience.
18 years or older.
Maximum of three citations within three years, with a maximum of two citations in any 12 months consecutively.
No major moving violations (DUI, Racing, or Reckless).
Valid proof of legal right to work in the United States.
Delivery Driver Duties:
Take orders
Answer phones
Help customers
Food preparation
Demonstrate product knowledge
Cleaning
Local advertising
Cash handling
Follow image standards