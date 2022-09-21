Drug & Alcohol Compliance Services
Longview, TX
Reporting Clerk
Essential Job Duties:
* Enters POCT & Collection Only test data in RedArrow for all locations timely & accurately.
* Ensures POCT test conducted before 4pm are reported the same business day.
* Scans CCF’s into computer software.
* Maintains all test data entered and files source documents.
* Runs daily reports to ensure tests were entered accurately.
* Obtain collection only agreements with billing & protocol and set up in RedArrow
* Sends collection only information to accounting department.
* Access and enters eScreen test results into computer software.
* Cross trained as a collector & lab result reporter.
Job Qualifications:
* Education: High school diploma or equivalent required
* Some college preferred.
* Experience: 2 to 4 years of related work experience
* Problem solving
* Consistently at work and on time
* Follows instructions
* Responds to management direction
* Busy fast paced office
* May include lifting up to 25 pounds for files, computer printouts on occasion