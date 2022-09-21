Drug & Alcohol Compliance Services

Longview, TX

Reporting Clerk

Essential Job Duties:

* Enters POCT & Collection Only test data in RedArrow for all locations timely & accurately.

* Ensures POCT test conducted before 4pm are reported the same business day.

* Scans CCF’s into computer software.

* Maintains all test data entered and files source documents.

* Runs daily reports to ensure tests were entered accurately.

* Obtain collection only agreements with billing & protocol and set up in RedArrow

* Sends collection only information to accounting department.

* Access and enters eScreen test results into computer software.

* Cross trained as a collector & lab result reporter.

Job Qualifications:

* Education: High school diploma or equivalent required

* Some college preferred.

* Experience: 2 to 4 years of related work experience

* Problem solving

* Consistently at work and on time

* Follows instructions

* Responds to management direction

* Busy fast paced office

* May include lifting up to 25 pounds for files, computer printouts on occasion