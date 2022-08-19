DSI Security Services
Nacogdoches, TX
Security Officer (Tyler Area Branch)
Duties:
- Maintain a safe and secure environment for customers and employees while providing general security duties to our client.
- Interact with a variety of persons including clients, visitors, employees and the general public.
- Following post instructions specific to the client.
- Ability to work in all-weather elements.
- Promoting safety by being alert to observe, correct and report any hazards.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results.
Responsibilities:
- Maintain visibility to ensure safety and deter unacceptable activities.
- Staying at your post until your replacement has arrived.
- Understanding and complying with DSI and Client requirements.
- Having a good understanding and following DSI’s Code of Ethics and Employee Standard.
- Participate in training and become familiar with general safety procedures, as well as DSI’s safety manual.
- Attend and continue to receive security officer training as required by Client or DSI’s training program.
- Present oneself in a professional manner through appearance and conduct.
Position Requirements:
- Be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent
- A valid driver’s license is preferred
- Valid State of TX Level 2 Non-commission Security License
- Have reliable means of transportation and communication
- Pass all required background and drug screenings
- Be able to perform routine foot patrol and do moderate lifting
Benefits:
- Medical Coverage
- Dental Insurance
- Vision Insurance
- 401k Plan
- Paid Vacations
- Paid Training
- Complimentary Uniforms
- Superior Service Awards and Recognition
- Officer of the Month and Year Awards
- Flexible Hours …..And More