DSI Security Services

Nacogdoches, TX

Security Officer (Tyler Area Branch)

Duties:

  • Maintain a safe and secure environment for customers and employees while providing general security duties to our client.
  • Interact with a variety of persons including clients, visitors, employees and the general public.
  • Following post instructions specific to the client.
  • Ability to work in all-weather elements.
  • Promoting safety by being alert to observe, correct and report any hazards.
  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results.

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain visibility to ensure safety and deter unacceptable activities.
  • Staying at your post until your replacement has arrived.
  • Understanding and complying with DSI and Client requirements.
  • Having a good understanding and following DSI’s Code of Ethics and Employee Standard.
  • Participate in training and become familiar with general safety procedures, as well as DSI’s safety manual.
  • Attend and continue to receive security officer training as required by Client or DSI’s training program.
  • Present oneself in a professional manner through appearance and conduct.

Position Requirements:

  • Be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent
  • A valid driver’s license is preferred
  • Valid State of TX Level 2 Non-commission Security License
  • Have reliable means of transportation and communication
  • Pass all required background and drug screenings
  • Be able to perform routine foot patrol and do moderate lifting

Benefits:

  • Medical Coverage
  • Dental Insurance
  • Vision Insurance
  • 401k Plan
  • Paid Vacations
  • Paid Training
  • Complimentary Uniforms
  • Superior Service Awards and Recognition
  • Officer of the Month and Year Awards
  • Flexible Hours …..And More
APPLY HERE