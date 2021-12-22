JOB ALERT: DSJ Global in Mount Vernon needs a senior industrial engineer

DSJ Global

Mount Vernon, Texas

Senior industrial engineer

Responsibilities:

-Discusses project work and prioritization of engineering efforts with senior management

-Participates in multi-variable standards, including the performance of time studies, regularly scheduled standard validation, best-method development, documentation, and training

-Ensures appropriate documentation exists for each operation describing methods and procedures, engineering notes, engineering records (such as time study data), standards, and pay variable definitions

-Communicates and prepares cost-benefit analysis as well as capacity analysis

-Provides input to budgeting and process improvement

-Translates business plans into tactical action items and manages subsequent projects/tasks effectively; aligns work efforts of the team and builds accountability for achieving results while identifying and addressing opportunities for improvement

Required Experience:

-Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering is Required

-Experience leading and coaching others

-3+ years of experience in Industrial Engineering

-Experienced with time and motion studies

-Experienced with engineered labor standards

-Experience in project management in a warehouse or DC environment

Offering a high growth trajectory and collaborative work environment, the Senior Industrial Engineer will have the opportunity to make a direct and lasting impact on the company. The Senior Industrial Engineer will partner across supply chain Industrial Engineering, Operations, and other teams to improve facility performance. This role will drive productivity, accuracy, capacity, and efficiency and be a key communicator between corporate and field-based engineering teams. The Senior Industrial Engineer is involved with coordinating, developing and ensuring on-time completion of project schedules. This role is also responsible for managing and leading Industrial Engineers.

DSJ Global is currently partnered with an exciting, industry leading retailing company in Mt. Vernon, TX. Our client is seeking an experienced Senior Industrial Engineer to help develop a world class industrial team.