Crockett, TX

Dynamic Workforce Solutions

Customer Service Specialist

Job Responsibilities

– Assist customers in accessing resources to secure employment, training or other supportive services to attain self-sufficiency.

– Provide basic information and direct customers to services in an appropriate, timely and efficient manner.

– Promote the benefits and scope of services available by making customer referrals to appropriate workshops, assessments and internal programs.

– Ensure that there is equitable access for all individuals regardless of needs or barriers.

– Coordinate the efficient use of resources with partner staff.

– Use computers and printed materials, assist customers in accessing various websites including state systems, for relevant information on job search information and other resource for developing job leads.

– Assist customers in accessing labor market information and provide assistance on applications, resume and cover letter development and work search software tools.

– Maintain the schedule of workshops and orientations, coordinate staying abreast of regional activities to provide customers with up to date information.

– Answer, transfer and direct incoming calls from across the region.

– Maintain customer statistics and provide weekly, monthly, quarterly reports to leadership as required.

– Utilize Extreme Customer Service behaviors in all interactions with internal and external customers.

– Working knowledge of social media platforms and ability to update and manage them.

Physical Demands

Physical requirements include carrying/lifting up to 5 pounds, frequently; up to 10 pounds, regularly; and up to 25 pounds, occasionally. Visual acuity, speech and hearing; hand and eye coordination and manual dexterity necessary to drive an automobile and operate computer keyboard and basic office equipment; subject to carrying, lifting, twisting and reaching to perform essential job functions. Working conditions are primarily in an office environment with occasional travel to other locations.

Qualifications

– Education: Associate Degree with course work in Social Services or related field or equivalent experience.

– Experience: Minimum 2 years customer service experience required. Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills as well as demonstrated computer skills. Workforce Service experience or demonstrated ability to serve diverse populations required. Prefer working knowledge of all applicable local Workforce Service programs. Familiarity with applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations required.

– Skills/Abilities: Must possess excellent public relations skills. Ability to handle stressful situations required. Basic computer literacy including ability to use the Internet and Microsoft Office products. Ability to multi-task in a fast paced environment. Strong listening and problem solving skills. Ability to work independently with minimal supervision and effectively as part of a team. Excellent interpersonal skills and Extreme Customer Service orientation. Strong oral and written communication skills.

– Additional Requirements: Must have valid driver’s license and adequate vehicle insurance coverage.