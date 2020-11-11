JOB ALERT: E. W. Wylie in Tyler seeks CDL-A Flatbed Drivers

Tyler, TX
CDL-A Flatbed Company Drivers Needed!
E. W. Wylie
Paid Weekly
$1,000 First Dispatch Pay at End of Orientation!
$2,000 Sign-On Bonus for All Other Experience!
Guaranteed Pay of $1,000 per Week for Your First 3 Weeks!!
Here at E.W. Wylie, we believe our success begins with our drivers’ success. Our team of drivers go the extra mile because they’re not just tough, they’re Wylie Tough. If you have 6 months OTR experience and you’re looking for a company that offers miles to keep you moving, dependable home time and knows your name and not just your truck number, join our family of Wylie Tough drivers today! Our Requirements:22 Years of Age ,Class A CDL, 6 Months of OTR Experience No flatbed experience? No problem! Flatbed training is available at orientation!

 
