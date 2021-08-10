JOB ALERT: Eagle Fuel & Oil in Mineola needs an office clerk

Mineola, TX
Eagle Fuel & Oil, LP
Office Clerk
Full-time
$15/hr
Medical, dental, vision, life
M-F, 7-5

We are in need of an Office Clerk / Manager that can do but not limited to the following:  Need someone that can handle light bookkeeping duties consisting of accounts receivables and accounts payables, Need someone that will answer the phones, file, Keep the office clean and presentable to the customers, Need someone capable of light dispatching duties, Need someone to deal with day to day operations

