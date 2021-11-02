JOB ALERT: East Texas Council of Governments in Kilgore needs an Office Coordinator

Kilgore, TX

East Texas Council of Governments

Office Coordinator

Job Purpose: Serves as first point of contact for the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG), directs the flow of incoming inquiries, mail and shipments and provides facilities related assistance in an overall effort to provide the highest level of customer service to our citizens, elected officials, employees, and vendors.

Qualifications

Education: High school diploma or equivalent required.

Experience: Minimum 1-2 years of experience in a reception, administrative or other related position in a professional office environment required; experience surrounding facility administration preferred.

Skills and Abilities: Excellent interpersonal skills; high level of professional customer skills; must enjoy interactions with all levels of staff, elected officials and the general public; excellent verbal and written communication skills; bilingual skills a plus (Spanish/English); ability to evaluate and identify customer needs in efforts to provide proper direction for services needed; possess the ability to remain calm and think clearly in stressful situations; able to maintain a positive demeanor; able to multi-task in a fast paced environment; possess skills in MS Office programs.

Other: Valid driver’s license and a safe driving record.

Office Equipment and Software: Computer, calculator, phone, copier, printer. Software: MS Office (i.e., Word, Excel, Outlook)

Decision Making: Must follow established steps and procedures.

Interpersonal Communication: Internal customers at all levels; regular interaction with the public, elected officials and vendors.

Confidential and Sensitive Information: Access to individual offices containing confidential information; Participant information; Vendor account information.

Scope of Financial Responsibility: None

Required Behaviors For All positions

Communicate with co-workers, management, customers, vendors, and others in a courteous and professional manner

Conform with and abide by all company codes, regulations, policies, work procedures and instructions

Embrace ETCOG’s Vision, Mission and Purpose

Demonstrate the values and principles set forth in the Customer Service Creed in all interactions with all individuals, both within ETCOG and when dealing with those we serve

Regular attendance

