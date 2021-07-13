JOB ALERT: East Texas Council of Governments in Kilgore needs fiscal grant management

Kilgore, TX
East Texas Council of Governments
Fiscal Grant Management

High School Diploma/GED, BA in Accounting, Public Administration or Business Administration preferred. Minimum of 4 previous experience in a governmental agency required.

Equivalent combinations of education & experience will be considered.

Manages financial records and information required to maintain financial control over funding and expenditures in compliance with laws, regulations, contracts, and grants related to federal and state programs as well as funds generated through delivery of the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) services.

