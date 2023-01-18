East Texas Treatment Facility

Henderson, TX

Substance Abuse Counselor

Benefit package includes:

Health/dental/vision/life insurance

401(k) with company match

Paid time off

Paid holidays (9 total)

Professional development assistance

Career advancement opportunities

Job responsibilities: A Substance Abuse Counselor Intern performs moderately complex substance abuse counseling work within the DWI/SAFPF/ISF programs. Work involves planning, coordinating, and implementing substance abuse counseling activities. She/he will coordinate with other departments to ensure the maximum utilization of resources available for chemical dependency treatment and rehabilitation in compliance with Management & Training Corporation (MTC) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) directives.

Post hire requirements:

Must successfully complete annual in-service training requirements and pass an annual background check, both of which must be approved by Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Must maintain valid Counselor Intern status (CI), Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor (LCDC) license or Certified Criminal Justice Professional Applicant (CCJP-A) certification for continued employment in position.