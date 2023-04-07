Eastman

Longview, TX

Project Engineer

Qualifications

Minimum of a BS degree in Engineering or Engineering Technology from an accredited institution. Mechanical or Chemical Engineering preferred.

At least 5 years of experience on large capital projects in an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) process or appropriate comparable arrangement.

Thorough understanding of capital processes, from project definition through plant start-up.

Excellent communication and coordination skills and demonstrated team leadership skills.

Ability to manage multiple and changing priorities in a fast-paced environment

n this role, you’ll lead the development of design deliverables needed to execute the project within budget, on schedule, and ensuring that the required operability is achieved. You will also be accountable for collaborating with the Project Manager to mitigate risk, communicate progress, plan resources, and control costs. Interaction with operations, technology, business, and other corporate support organizations as well as senior management is a key component of the job requirements.

Translate business objectives into executable scope of design

Engage engineering resources for each phase of the FEL process

Lead internal engineering teams and external EPC teams throughout the FEL process to develop commercial scale design deliverables that meet the project objectives

Regularly evaluate & mitigate issues that create risk to meeting project objectives

Closely track and communicate project progress to stakeholders

Promote use of Eastman Capital Process and implement the appropriate WWE&C Capital Processes, e.g. Value Improving Practice, Gates and Audits, Front-End Loading, etc.