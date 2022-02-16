Nacogdoches, TX

Eaton Corporation

Instrument & Electrical Technician

Full-time

Responsibilities

– You’ll be responsible for overseeing all electronic, electrical, and mechanical equipment in the facility and running repairs, troubleshooting, or programming them when needed.

– We need someone that has experience troubleshooting, working with PLC’s, pumps, conveyors, and pneumatic systems, working with electrical systems, working with schematics and wiring to build electrical panels and systems, and can program computer operating systems and hardware.

– You’ll need to make sure that everything meets our quality standards and that all safety policies are met.

– You’ll be responsible for having to focus on one specific thing for extended periods of time and having good judgment to make sure all tasks are completed and finished accurately.

– Lastly, you will need the use of advanced shop mathematics in order to work with charts, drawings, formulas, etc.

– We are an organization that prides itself on quality, culture, and benefits and offer excellent opportunities for professional growth

You should be proficient in:

– Blueprint Reading

– PLC troubleshooting

– Preventive Maintenance

– Electrical Schematics

– Machine Repair

Benefits

-Offering great wages $24-$26/hr

– flexible work schedule

– tuition assistance

– health & wellness programs