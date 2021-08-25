JOB ALERT: Ecolab in Longview needs a territory service & sales worker

Longview, TX
Ecolab
Territory Service & Sales
Full-time
Medical, dental vision
$01K, company pension, stock options, tuition reimbursement
High School Diploma/GED, (1) year mechanical service or sales experience, Valid driver’s license, No immigration sponsorship available
Must pass pre-screen physical and lift/carry up to 50 Lbs.
This opportunity offers you the ability to partner with our current customers in the hospitality and foodservice industries and provide recommendations with comprehensive chemical products and programs designed to meet their needs. You will serve as the face of Ecolab, servicing laundries and dish machines, dispensing equipment, and systems for our customers. You will also provide recommendations on advanced cleaning and sanitation programs and solutions that drive a positive guest experience and create cleaner, safer, and healthier environments.