JOB ALERT: Ecolab in Longview needs a territory service & sales worker

September 19 2021 12:00 am

Longview, TX
Ecolab
Territory Service & Sales
Full-time
Medical, dental vision
$01K, company pension, stock options, tuition reimbursement

High School Diploma/GED, (1) year mechanical service or sales experience, Valid driver’s license, No immigration sponsorship available

Must pass pre-screen physical and lift/carry up to 50 Lbs.

This opportunity offers you the ability to partner with our current customers in the hospitality and foodservice industries and provide recommendations with comprehensive chemical products and programs designed to meet their needs. You will serve as the face of Ecolab, servicing laundries and dish machines, dispensing equipment, and systems for our customers.  You will also provide recommendations on advanced cleaning and sanitation programs and solutions that drive a positive guest experience and create cleaner, safer, and healthier environments.

Apply Here

