EDSuite
Longview, TX
Director of Marketing
Practice Management:
– Assist COO and CEO in annual strategic, budgeting and investment planning
– Manage client success representative to fulfill practice objectives
– Identify geographic markets for expansion and develop strategies for those markets
– Develop mutually beneficial strategic partnerships
– Monitor industry trends and ensure EDSuite is positioned to support changing client needs
– Ensure client relationships and industry reputation are the best in the industry
– Maintain a firm understanding of market competitors, pricing and competitive pressures, and develop strategies to expand market share
EDUCATION AND SKILLS REQUIRED:
– Bachelor’s Degree
– Minimum of five years of experience in marketing or economic development, or a minimum of three years of combined marketing and economic development experience
– Demonstrated strategic approach to marketing and problem-solving
– Public speaking experience is a plus
– A passion for network building and relationship building
– Exceptional people skills and a team-building mentality
– Demonstrated results-oriented performance
Marketing:
– Promote the EDSuite brand in key markets through advertising, conference attendance, speaking engagements, web, earned media and other channels
– Clearly define services, processes, and value proposition
– Develop a strong network of references, referrers, and strategic partners, utilizing CRM and the lead pipelines
– Manage editorial calendar for thought leadership content posts on web and social media
– Monitor industry for strategic business opportunities
– Contribute to sales material development for growing sales force
– Maintain competitive intelligence in the industry
– Foster client relationships for references, referrals and long-term services
– Work with clients to develop custom marketing strategies that meet their objectives
– Hold overall responsibility for client satisfaction
– Ensure delivery model and client experience are best in class
– Ensure client onboarding, service delivery and ongoing support exceed sales commitments
– Provide a clear scope of work and direction to project managers
– Serve as ultimate escalation point to resolve client concerns and issues