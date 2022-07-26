EDSuite

Longview, TX

Director of Marketing

Practice Management:

– Assist COO and CEO in annual strategic, budgeting and investment planning

– Manage client success representative to fulfill practice objectives

– Identify geographic markets for expansion and develop strategies for those markets

– Develop mutually beneficial strategic partnerships

– Monitor industry trends and ensure EDSuite is positioned to support changing client needs

– Ensure client relationships and industry reputation are the best in the industry

– Maintain a firm understanding of market competitors, pricing and competitive pressures, and develop strategies to expand market share



EDUCATION AND SKILLS REQUIRED:



– Bachelor’s Degree

– Minimum of five years of experience in marketing or economic development, or a minimum of three years of combined marketing and economic development experience

– Demonstrated strategic approach to marketing and problem-solving

– Public speaking experience is a plus

– A passion for network building and relationship building

– Exceptional people skills and a team-building mentality

– Demonstrated results-oriented performance

Marketing:

– Promote the EDSuite brand in key markets through advertising, conference attendance, speaking engagements, web, earned media and other channels

– Clearly define services, processes, and value proposition

– Develop a strong network of references, referrers, and strategic partners, utilizing CRM and the lead pipelines

– Manage editorial calendar for thought leadership content posts on web and social media

– Monitor industry for strategic business opportunities

– Contribute to sales material development for growing sales force

– Maintain competitive intelligence in the industry

– Foster client relationships for references, referrals and long-term services

– Work with clients to develop custom marketing strategies that meet their objectives

– Hold overall responsibility for client satisfaction

– Ensure delivery model and client experience are best in class

– Ensure client onboarding, service delivery and ongoing support exceed sales commitments

– Provide a clear scope of work and direction to project managers

– Serve as ultimate escalation point to resolve client concerns and issues