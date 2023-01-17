Edward Jones

Troup, TX

Branch Office Administrator

We’ll give you the support you need. Our team will be there every step of the way, providing:

* Comprehensive 6-month training including an experienced peer to help mentor you

* A wide support network that extends from your branch office to your region to the home office

* You’ll often work independently but will have a team of thousands backing you every step of the way

What characteristics would make you a successful BOA? Ability to deepen and broaden client relationships

* Ability to identify opportunities to create efficiency

* Strong ability to work independently

* Ability to manage multiple priorities in a deadline driven environment

* Proficient in current and new office technology

* Willingness to learn how financial services/markets work

Benefits:

* Bonus potential

* Profit sharing

* 401k

* Comprehensive and competitive health benefits

* Paid time off including vacation, sick, holidays and personal days

Pay:

* As a result, we commit to offering a minimum of $20 per hour, and may be adjusted upward in higher cost areas of the country.

*The hiring minimum and maximum range shown below is a subset of the total pay range. There is also an opportunity for merit-based salary increases as you progress in the BOA role.