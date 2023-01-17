Edward Jones
Troup, TX
Branch Office Administrator
We’ll give you the support you need. Our team will be there every step of the way, providing:
* Comprehensive 6-month training including an experienced peer to help mentor you
* A wide support network that extends from your branch office to your region to the home office
* You’ll often work independently but will have a team of thousands backing you every step of the way
What characteristics would make you a successful BOA? Ability to deepen and broaden client relationships
* Ability to identify opportunities to create efficiency
* Strong ability to work independently
* Ability to manage multiple priorities in a deadline driven environment
* Proficient in current and new office technology
* Willingness to learn how financial services/markets work
Benefits:
* Bonus potential
* Profit sharing
* 401k
* Comprehensive and competitive health benefits
* Paid time off including vacation, sick, holidays and personal days
Pay:
* As a result, we commit to offering a minimum of $20 per hour, and may be adjusted upward in higher cost areas of the country.
*The hiring minimum and maximum range shown below is a subset of the total pay range. There is also an opportunity for merit-based salary increases as you progress in the BOA role.