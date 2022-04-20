Jacksonville, TX

Elliott Auto Group

Detail Porter

Responsibilities

– Train and assist other make-ready and detail techs

– Maintain inventory and order make-ready supplies

– Act as liaison between department staff and sales managers to facilitate the process for new and pre-owned vehicles

– Detail client vehicles as needed

– Maintain strict adherence to dealership policy on client vehicle care and operation

– Note damage and notify service so a claim can be filed within 24 hours

– Perform quality control inspections of all vehicles before being brought to frontline

– Coordinate with sales and service to ensure on-time deliveries

– Attend department meetings

Education/Experience

– High school diploma or GED

– 1 to 3 months of related experience and/or training

* Candidates with an equivalent combination of education and experience will also be considered.

– Physical Demands: The employee frequently is required to stand, walk and reach with hands and arms.

Benefits

– Health insurance

– Dental vision

– Paid time off