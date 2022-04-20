Jacksonville, TX
Elliott Auto Group
Detail Porter
Responsibilities
– Train and assist other make-ready and detail techs
– Maintain inventory and order make-ready supplies
– Act as liaison between department staff and sales managers to facilitate the process for new and pre-owned vehicles
– Detail client vehicles as needed
– Maintain strict adherence to dealership policy on client vehicle care and operation
– Note damage and notify service so a claim can be filed within 24 hours
– Perform quality control inspections of all vehicles before being brought to frontline
– Coordinate with sales and service to ensure on-time deliveries
– Attend department meetings
Education/Experience
– High school diploma or GED
– 1 to 3 months of related experience and/or training
* Candidates with an equivalent combination of education and experience will also be considered.
– Physical Demands: The employee frequently is required to stand, walk and reach with hands and arms.
Benefits
– Health insurance
– Dental vision
– Paid time off