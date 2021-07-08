JOB ALERT: Elmwood Staffing in Kilgore needs a packer production

Kilgore, TX
Elmwood Staffing
Packer Production
Full-time ($11/hr)
Medical, dental, vision
Holiday pay, Referral bonus incentive

Background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted

Great opportunity for Packer Production Worker in a climate-controlled manufacturing facility. Rotating schedule, every other weekend off, 12-hour shifts, with the opportunity for advancement. Starts at $11/hr but raises come with hard work and good attendance. These are career opportunity positions so to schedule your interview.

