Elwood Staffing
Kilgore, TX
Valve and Wellhead Technician
Valve and Wellhead Technician Details:
* Temp-to-Hire position
* $18.50 to $20.00 /hour
* Full Time and Part Time work available
Weekend work required
* First Shift (Monday through Friday from 07:00pm to 06:00pm)
* Receive, assemble/disassemble, test, install, remove and/or repair all makes and types of wellhead, valve and frac equipment.
* Properly diagnose wellhead and valve issues and provide in the field repair or replacement.
Valve and Wellhead Technician Qualifications:
* Must have knowledge of gate valve and wellheads.
* Must be able to work mandatory OT as needed
* Applicant may be subject to a background check
* Pre-employment drug screen is required as a condition of employment
Benefits
Elwood Staffing associates are eligible for a comprehensive and competitive benefits package plus an exclusive savings program, including:
* Medical/Vision/Dental/Rx plans
* Holiday Pay
* Teladoc (online care)
* Referral Bonus Incentive