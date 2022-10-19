Elwood Staffing

Kilgore, TX

Valve and Wellhead Technician

Valve and Wellhead Technician Details:

* Temp-to-Hire position

* $18.50 to $20.00 /hour

* Full Time and Part Time work available

Weekend work required

* First Shift (Monday through Friday from 07:00pm to 06:00pm)

* Receive, assemble/disassemble, test, install, remove and/or repair all makes and types of wellhead, valve and frac equipment.

* Properly diagnose wellhead and valve issues and provide in the field repair or replacement.

Valve and Wellhead Technician Qualifications:

* Must have knowledge of gate valve and wellheads.

* Must be able to work mandatory OT as needed

* Applicant may be subject to a background check

* Pre-employment drug screen is required as a condition of employment

Benefits

Elwood Staffing associates are eligible for a comprehensive and competitive benefits package plus an exclusive savings program, including:

* Medical/Vision/Dental/Rx plans

* Holiday Pay

* Teladoc (online care)

* Referral Bonus Incentive