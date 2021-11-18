JOB ALERT: Elwood Staffing in Kilgore needs an HR Generalist

Kilgore, TX

Elwood Staffing

HR Generalist

$65K+ based on experience and certifications

M-F shift

Medical, vision, dental, Rx plans

Holiday pay

Teladoc (online care)

Referral Bonus Incentive

HR Generalist Details

Provide HR support of multiple manufacturing facilities

Payroll processing & support

Implement policies & procedures

Identify and recommend programs to improve productivity

Apply federal, state, and local laws related to EEOC and wage and hour laws

Employee relations contact for employees

Participate in recruiting process: posting job, interviews, new hire orientation, benefits, etc.

Coordinate all activities in HRM

Maintain continuing education related to labor laws, workers compensation, recruiting, disability, compensation, benefits, etc.

Qualifications

4+ years’ experience in Human Resources office

Degree in Business, HR or related field

Computer literate in MS office programs

Payroll experience very helpful

HRMS experience desired

PHR or SPHR preferred

Applicant may be subject to a background check

Pre-employment drug screen is required as a condition of employment