JOB ALERT: Elwood Staffing in Kilgore needs an HR Generalist

Kilgore, TX
Elwood Staffing
HR Generalist
$65K+ based on experience and certifications
M-F shift
Medical, vision, dental, Rx plans
Holiday pay
Teladoc (online care)
Referral Bonus Incentive
HR Generalist Details
Provide HR support of multiple manufacturing facilities
Payroll processing & support
Implement policies & procedures
Identify and recommend programs to improve productivity
Apply federal, state, and local laws related to EEOC and wage and hour laws
Employee relations contact for employees
Participate in recruiting process: posting job, interviews, new hire orientation, benefits, etc.
Coordinate all activities in HRM
Maintain continuing education related to labor laws, workers compensation, recruiting, disability, compensation, benefits, etc.
Qualifications
4+ years’ experience in Human Resources office
Degree in Business, HR or related field
Computer literate in MS office programs
Payroll experience very helpful
HRMS experience desired
PHR or SPHR preferred
Applicant may be subject to a background check
Pre-employment drug screen is required as a condition of employment