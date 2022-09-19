Elwood Staffing
Longview, TX
Front Office Coordinator
Front Office Coordinator Details:
* Pay: $17
* Supports company operations by maintaining office systems and supervising staff
* Maintains office services by organizing office operations and procedures, preparing and coordinating AP/AR, controlling correspondence, designing filing systems, reviewing and approving supply requisitions, and coordinating clerical functions
* Coordinates office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies
* Manage phone calls and correspondence
Front Office Coordinator Qualifications:
* High school diploma, GED, or equivalent.
* BS/BA in office administration or relevant field is preferred
* QuickBooks experience is a requirement
* The client will only consider applicants who work 5+ years at their jobs
* Applicant may be subject to a background check
* Pre-employment drug screen is required as a condition of employment
Benefits:
* Medical/Vision/Dental/Rx plans
* Holiday Pay
* Teladoc (online care)
* Referral Bonus Incentive
* And More!