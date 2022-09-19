Elwood Staffing

Longview, TX

Front Office Coordinator

Front Office Coordinator Details:

* Pay: $17

* Supports company operations by maintaining office systems and supervising staff

* Maintains office services by organizing office operations and procedures, preparing and coordinating AP/AR, controlling correspondence, designing filing systems, reviewing and approving supply requisitions, and coordinating clerical functions

* Coordinates office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies

* Manage phone calls and correspondence

Front Office Coordinator Qualifications:

* High school diploma, GED, or equivalent.

* BS/BA in office administration or relevant field is preferred

* QuickBooks experience is a requirement

* The client will only consider applicants who work 5+ years at their jobs

* Applicant may be subject to a background check

* Pre-employment drug screen is required as a condition of employment

Benefits:

* Medical/Vision/Dental/Rx plans

* Holiday Pay

* Teladoc (online care)

* Referral Bonus Incentive

* And More!