Elwood Staffing

Tyler, TX

Material Handler

MATERIAL HANDLER DETAILS:

* Temp-to-Hire position

* $15.00 /hour

* Full Time work available

* Weekend work required

* First Shift (Monday through Saturday from 05:00am to 04:30pm)

* Schedule for Material Handler: Monday-Friday some Saturdays

* Work until the job is complete which is usually 8-12 hours

* Unloading trucks and breaking down freight

* Sorting and organizing products

* Stocking items on shelves

* Pull products to build customer orders

* Package small orders for shipment Inspect orders for accuracy

* Utilize bar code scanner

* Operate mobile equipment including pallet riders, forklifts, and/or

cherry pickers

* Lifting up to 75 lbs

QUALIFICATIONS:

* Ability to lift 50lbs

* Ability to climb on and off equipment and sit for long periods

* Ability to add, subtract, multiply and divide

* Applicant may be subject to a background check

* Pre-employment drug screen is required as a condition of employment

Applicant may be subject to a background check

Pre-employment drug screen is required as a condition of employment

A conviction record will not necessarily prevent you from being

employed.

Benefits: Elwood Staffing associates are eligible for a comprehensive and

competitive benefits package plus an exclusive savings program,

including:

Medical/Vision/Dental/Rx plans

Holiday Pay

Teladoc (online care)

Referral Bonus Incentive

And More!