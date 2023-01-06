Elwood Staffing
Tyler, TX
Material Handler
MATERIAL HANDLER DETAILS:
* Temp-to-Hire position
* $15.00 /hour
* Full Time work available
* Weekend work required
* First Shift (Monday through Saturday from 05:00am to 04:30pm)
* Schedule for Material Handler: Monday-Friday some Saturdays
* Work until the job is complete which is usually 8-12 hours
* Unloading trucks and breaking down freight
* Sorting and organizing products
* Stocking items on shelves
* Pull products to build customer orders
* Package small orders for shipment Inspect orders for accuracy
* Utilize bar code scanner
* Operate mobile equipment including pallet riders, forklifts, and/or
cherry pickers
* Lifting up to 75 lbs
QUALIFICATIONS:
* Ability to lift 50lbs
* Ability to climb on and off equipment and sit for long periods
* Ability to add, subtract, multiply and divide
* Applicant may be subject to a background check
* Pre-employment drug screen is required as a condition of employment
Applicant may be subject to a background check
Pre-employment drug screen is required as a condition of employment
A conviction record will not necessarily prevent you from being
employed.
Benefits: Elwood Staffing associates are eligible for a comprehensive and
competitive benefits package plus an exclusive savings program,
including:
Medical/Vision/Dental/Rx plans
Holiday Pay
Teladoc (online care)
Referral Bonus Incentive
And More!