Elwood Staffing
Tyler, TX
Welder
Welder Details:
- Temp-to-Hire position
- $ 18.00 to $ 20.00 / hour
- Full Time work available
- First Shift ( Monday through Friday from 06:00am to 03:30pm )
- Wire and stick welding
- Fabrication
- Building containers
- Maintaining equipment
- Safety oriented
Welder Qualifications:
- Must pass a welding test, before you are considered
- Stick and wire welding
- 724 Jet rod experience is a plus
- Needs to be able to tac up and do Fabrication work
- Ability to read plans is a plus
- Must be on time and at work when scheduled
- Chance to promote and learn new skills
- Applicant may be subject to a background check
- Applicant may be subject to a Motor Vehicle Report
- Pre-employment drug screen is required as a condition of employment
Benefits:
- Medical/Vision/Dental/Rx plans
- Holiday Pay
- Teladoc (online care)
- Referral Bonus Incentive
- Weekly Pay
- 401k
- And More!