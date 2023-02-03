Elwood Staffing

Tyler, TX

Welder

Welder Details:

  • Temp-to-Hire position
  • $ 18.00 to $ 20.00 / hour
  • Full Time work available
  • First Shift ( Monday through Friday from 06:00am to 03:30pm )
  • Wire and stick welding
  • Fabrication
  • Building containers
  • Maintaining equipment
  • Safety oriented

Welder Qualifications:

  • Must pass a welding test, before you are considered
  • Stick and wire welding
  • 724 Jet rod experience is a plus
  • Needs to be able to tac up and do Fabrication work
  • Ability to read plans is a plus
  • Must be on time and at work when scheduled
  • Chance to promote and learn new skills
  • Applicant may be subject to a background check
  • Applicant may be subject to a Motor Vehicle Report
  • Pre-employment drug screen is required as a condition of employment

Benefits:

  • Medical/Vision/Dental/Rx plans
  • Holiday Pay
  • Teladoc (online care)
  • Referral Bonus Incentive
  • Weekly Pay
  • 401k
  • And More!
APPLY HERE