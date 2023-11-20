Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Tyler

Hospice Nursing Aide – PRN

Generous time off with pay for Full time employees. Continuing education opportunities. Scholarship program for employees. Matching 401(k) plan for all employees. Comprehensive insurance plans for medical, dental and vision coverage for Full time employees. Supplemental insurance policies for life, disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity and accident insurance plans for Full time employees. Flexible spending account plans for Full time employees. Health insurance plan for all employees.

As a national leader in home-based care, Enhabit is consistently ranked as one of the best places to work in the country. They are committed to expanding what’s possible for patient care in the home, all while fostering a unique culture that is both innovative and collaborative.

Qualifications: Must meet one of the following requirements: Have a minimum of 1 year of Full time experience in direct client care in an institutional setting (hospital or nursing facility). Have 1 year of experience within the last 5 years in direct client care in a home health or hospice setting. Have satisfactorily completed a training and competency evaluation program that complies with federal and state regulations.