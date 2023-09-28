Enterprise Holdings

Longview

Automotive Detailer – Car Washer

$12.75 an hour. Weekends & Paid time off; Employee discount; 401k with matching profit sharing; Health, Life, Dental & Vision Insurance. Must be at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license with no more than 2 moving violations and/or at-fault accidents on driving record in the past 3 years. No drug or alcohol related conviction on driving record in the past 5 years.

Clean, sanitize, vacuum and prepare vehicle interior. Wash, clean and dry vehicle’s exterior, all per Complete Clean Pledge standards. Check fuel level and warning lights; inspect windshield for damage; factory reset/restore vehicle setting to clear prior customer data; check for customer items and place anything of value in Lost & Found; verify registration. Check fluid levels and add as needed; check tire condition, pressure and tread depth; inspect vehicle exterior for damage. Fuel and stage vehicle. Inspect vehicle for safety concerns; report any warning lights.

Maintain a clean and orderly work area and report any unsafe or hazardous conditions. Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.