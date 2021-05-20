JOB ALERT: Enterprise Holdings in Winona is looking for an automotive detailer

Winona, TX
Enterprise Holdings
Automotive Detailer

Must be 18 years or older with valid drivers license and no more than (1) moving violation in the past (3) years

Must be authorized to work in the United States with no sponsorship from Enterprise Holdings

The Automotive Detailer is responsible for cleaning, sanitizing, inspecting, and preparing vehicles in accordance with our Complete Clean Pledge to ensure that all vehicles rented from the branch are safe and clean. Monday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, Tuesday 8:00 am – 12:00 pm, Thursday 8:00 am – 12:00 pm, Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

