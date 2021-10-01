JOB ALERT: Enterprise Holdings looking for Automotive Dealer

Enterprise Holdings

Big Sandy, Texas

Automotive Dealer

We are hiring now for immediate openings. Responsibilities include: Clean and sanitize vehicle interior per Complete Clean Pledge standards. Vacuum and prepare vehicle interior per Complete Clean Pledge standards. Wash, clean and dry the vehicle’s exterior – this might include cars of different sizes, as well as vans and trucks. Check fuel level and warning lights: inspect windshield for damage; factory reset/restore vehicle setting to clear prior customer data; check for customer items and place anything of value in Lost & Found; verify that registration is present, current and matches the license plate. Check fluid levels and add as needed; check tire condition, pressure, and tread depth; inspect vehicle exterior for damage. Fuel and stage vehicle. Inspect vehicle for any safety concerns; report any warning lights and/or vehicle/windshield/tire damage; pull vehicle out of the prep processing, as necessary. Maintains a clean and orderly work area and report any unsafe or hazardous conditions. Responsible for wearing proper personal protection equipment (PPE) and ensuring cleaning, detailing, washing and sanitization supplies are available. Assists customers when needed. May transport customers to and from the branches. Helps maintain overall site appearance including general cleaning of interior and exteriors of branch locations. Site appearance responsibilities to include desktops, countertops, phones, floors, trash, bathrooms, vacuuming, sweeping the lot and any other miscellaneous tasks related to the daily cleanliness of the branch location. Additional Responsibilities. Seek to improve job performance through self-assessment, skill development, training, and goal setting. Maintain a regular and reliable level of attendance and punctuality. Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned

Qualifications: Must be at least 18 years old. Must have a valid driver’s license with no more than 1 moving violation and/or at-fault accidents on driving record in the past 3 years. No drug or alcohol related conviction on driving record in the past 5 years. Must be authorized to work in the United States and not require work authorization sponsorship by our company for this position now or in the future. Apart from religious observations, must be able to commit to a 25 hour/ week schedule

Offer: Paid time off, Employee discount, 401k retirement plan, training and development.

Enterprise Holdings is seeking a responsible, dedicated person to join their team as a part time Automotive Detailer. This position pays $12 / hour and is located at: 3221-A SSW Loop 323 Tyler, TX 75701.