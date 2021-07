TOKYO (KETK) - An alternate on the U.S. women's gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Olympic Games are set to begin after being delayed for a year due to the pandemic.

The member of the team was not identified publicly, but NBC News reports that she is "between the ages of 10 and 19." Simone Biles, a Texas native who won four gold medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016, is 24 years old.