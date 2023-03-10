Etheredge Industrial Services

Tyler, TX

Electric Motor Shop Parts Cleaning and Parts Preparation – Utility Dept

Our Electric Motor Repair shop is Looking for responsible, able-bodied people to work in our parts cleaning and preparation area. High School Diploma or Equivalent.

Mechanical experience or basic mechanical aptitude is a plus. Hours are 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mon – Fri.

Must be able to physically lift 50 lbs. Must be able to pass drug screening and background check. (we operate heavy equipment daily) Applicant should be at least 18 years of age with valid driver’s license. Opportunities for advancement, holiday and overtime pay.