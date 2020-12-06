JOB ALERT: Gecko Hospitality needs a restaurant manager in Nacogdoches

GECKO HOSPITALITY

NACOGDOCHES, TX

RESTAURANT GENERAL MANAGER

Full Time & Part Time

$60,000-$65,000 Annually

Medical Benefits

The General Manager is responsible for overseeing the overall operations of their restaurant and must be an energetic person ready to take the lead as the brand ambassador. The right candidate will possess strong leadership skills and the ability to maintain an energetic, fun and friendly atmosphere among staff and our guests. The General Manager must be able to communicate effectively with the rest of the Management Team to be able to evaluate work procedures, review standards and respond proactively to the needs of the restaurant. The right General Manager will be able to build a strong customer rapport while building profit levels through brand building within the community.