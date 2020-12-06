JOB ALERT: VFI Marketing has opening for technical field representative

VFI MARKETING
TYLER, TX
COMMERCIAL ROOFING TECH FIELD REP
COATINGS AND LIQUID APPLIED ROOFING
Full Time
$70,000=$85,000 Annually
The Technical Field Representative for Liquid-Applied Roofing (LAR) serves the business as the subject matter expert for proper and efficient application of LAR coatings and systems. He/she develops and executes LAR application training for internal sales teams, commercial roofing contractors, and distribution partners. He/she is also the point person for both remote and on-site LAR project support and troubleshooting. In addition to training responsibilities, this position serves as the eyes and ears of the market and is instrumental to product line and support improvement initiatives.