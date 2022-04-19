Henderson, TX

Excel Preschool

Floater Teacher

Responsibilities

– Instruct preschool-aged children in activities designed to promote intellectual and creative growth

– Create a fun and safe learning environment

– Maintain schedules and routines to ensure adequate physical activity, rest, and playtime

– Establish and maintain positive relationships with students and parents

– Communicate with parents on students’ growth and progress

– Maintain the health and safety of all students

Qualifications

– Must be 18+ years of age

– Have a valid ID

– Have a high school diploma or GED

– Passionate about working with children

– Ability to build rapport with children

– Positive and patient demeanor

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Benefits