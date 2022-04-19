Henderson, TX
Excel Preschool
Floater Teacher
Responsibilities
– Instruct preschool-aged children in activities designed to promote intellectual and creative growth
– Create a fun and safe learning environment
– Maintain schedules and routines to ensure adequate physical activity, rest, and playtime
– Establish and maintain positive relationships with students and parents
– Communicate with parents on students’ growth and progress
– Maintain the health and safety of all students
Qualifications
– Must be 18+ years of age
– Have a valid ID
– Have a high school diploma or GED
– Passionate about working with children
– Ability to build rapport with children
– Positive and patient demeanor
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Benefits
- 401K
- $10-$12/hr