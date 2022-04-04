Arp, TX

Express Employment Professionals

Industrial Painter

Full-time

Responsibilities

– Painting buildings, houses, or cars.

– Cleaning surfaces prior to layering paint.

– Maintaining technical equipment for the job and ensuring that they are in working order.

– Possessing a wide array of painting tools, including thin and thick brushes, airbrushes, and rollers.

– Safely disposing of chemical waste.

– Ensuring that high safety standards are met.

– Utilizing different painting techniques based on the nature of the surface.

– Utilizing special safety equipment such as painting goggles.

– Using viscosity cups and thickness gauges to measure the amount of paint to be used and the texture of the paint.

– Removing previous paint surfaces using masking or a chemical rinse.

– Painting small items and doing touch-ups.

– Ensuring proper ventilation after the paint is applied.

– Utilizing electroplating equipment to coat metal.

– Polishing metallic surfaces.

– Painting over woods and plastics.

Requirements

– Experience painting a variety of surface types.

– Proficiency with technical machinery.

– Physical strength to operate machinery.

– Diligence and attention to detail.

– Excellent dexterity and hand-eye coordination.

– Good organizational skills.

– Good verbal communication.