Bullard, TX

Express Employment Professionals

Restoration Technician

In this role you will:

– Maintain a clean and organized vehicle and clean equipment appearance

– Set up staging area and equipment for each project

– Ensure clear two-way communication with crew chief and other technicians (especially regarding customer needs and concerns)

– Perform end-of-day/end-of-job cleanup and breakdown to leave job site with a clean and orderly appearance

– Inventory and load the work vehicle with equipment, products, and supplies needed for each project

We like to hear from candidates with:

– Ability to stand/walk for long periods of time and work in tight spaces

– Ability to safely lift up to 50lbs & up

– Ability to work with/around chemicals

– Valid driver license-required

Perks:

This is an evaluation hire position where you will work on a probationary period of 90 days

Because we cannot guarantee placement, there is no fee for using our services!

You are paid weekly

*Immediately Hiring