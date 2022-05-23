Bullard, TX
Express Employment Professionals
Restoration Technician
In this role you will:
– Maintain a clean and organized vehicle and clean equipment appearance
– Set up staging area and equipment for each project
– Ensure clear two-way communication with crew chief and other technicians (especially regarding customer needs and concerns)
– Perform end-of-day/end-of-job cleanup and breakdown to leave job site with a clean and orderly appearance
– Inventory and load the work vehicle with equipment, products, and supplies needed for each project
We like to hear from candidates with:
– Ability to stand/walk for long periods of time and work in tight spaces
– Ability to safely lift up to 50lbs & up
– Ability to work with/around chemicals
– Valid driver license-required
Perks:
This is an evaluation hire position where you will work on a probationary period of 90 days
Because we cannot guarantee placement, there is no fee for using our services!
You are paid weekly
*Immediately Hiring