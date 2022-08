Express Employment Professionals

Kilgore, TX

Oil and Gas Accounting Specialist

Job duties include:

– Joint interest billing

– Previous oil and gas experience required

– Significant accounting background needed.

– Hours are Monday – Friday 8-5.

– Pay is depending on experience

* Full-Time

Express Employment Professionals offers immediate benefits:

– Medical Insurance

– Vision/Dental Insurance

– 6 Paid Holidays/5 Paid Vacation Days

– Life Insurance and Short-Term Disability