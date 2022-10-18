Express Employment Professionals

Longview, TX

Office Coordinator

Job duties include:



* Provide exceptional customer service in all forms of communication with public/client including in person, telephone, and email.

* Daily support provided to Longview Officers/Managers by answering phones, scheduling appointments, preparation of correspondence including engagement letters and client communication.

* Responds timely to email inquiries from internal and external sources.

* Responsible for updating and maintaining Longview office calendar incoordination/communication with firm wide calendars.

* Coordinate registration for sponsorship opportunities in Longview marketing budget.

* Schedule attendance of Longview office staff at marketing events.

* Serves as Longview office spirit committee representative coordinating with other offices to ensure spirit committee events are held timely.

* Coordinates janitorial, lawncare and other maintenance services as needed for the office.

* Responsible for maintaining and ordering office and breakroom supplies.

* Ensures front lobby and conference rooms are clean and professional.

* Ensures all office machines including postage meter, copy/fax machine are in good working order.

* Preparation of correspondence including engagement letters and client communication.

* Organization and dissemination of information received from clients.

* Setup and maintenance of client records within automated systems.

* Assembles, reviews, and delivers reports and returns for clients using various methods of delivery.

* Ensure filing lists are monitored according to firm expectations and returns are filed timely.

* Prepares all forms of billing, including invoices and statements, as directed by officer/manager.

* Apply today at 903-663-3559 com

* Hours are Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm.

*Rate of pay is $20-26/hr.

*Full-Time

Express Employment Professionals offers immediate benefits:

* Medical Insurance

* Vision/Dental Insurance

* 6 Paid Holidays/5 Paid Vacation Days

* Life Insurance and Short-Term Disability