Express Employment Professionals
Longview, TX
Office Coordinator
Job duties include:
* Provide exceptional customer service in all forms of communication with public/client including in person, telephone, and email.
* Daily support provided to Longview Officers/Managers by answering phones, scheduling appointments, preparation of correspondence including engagement letters and client communication.
* Responds timely to email inquiries from internal and external sources.
* Responsible for updating and maintaining Longview office calendar incoordination/communication with firm wide calendars.
* Coordinate registration for sponsorship opportunities in Longview marketing budget.
* Schedule attendance of Longview office staff at marketing events.
* Serves as Longview office spirit committee representative coordinating with other offices to ensure spirit committee events are held timely.
* Coordinates janitorial, lawncare and other maintenance services as needed for the office.
* Responsible for maintaining and ordering office and breakroom supplies.
* Ensures front lobby and conference rooms are clean and professional.
* Ensures all office machines including postage meter, copy/fax machine are in good working order.
* Preparation of correspondence including engagement letters and client communication.
* Organization and dissemination of information received from clients.
* Setup and maintenance of client records within automated systems.
* Assembles, reviews, and delivers reports and returns for clients using various methods of delivery.
* Ensure filing lists are monitored according to firm expectations and returns are filed timely.
* Prepares all forms of billing, including invoices and statements, as directed by officer/manager.
* Apply today at 903-663-3559 com
* Hours are Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm.
*Rate of pay is $20-26/hr.
*Full-Time
Express Employment Professionals offers immediate benefits:
* Medical Insurance
* Vision/Dental Insurance
* 6 Paid Holidays/5 Paid Vacation Days
* Life Insurance and Short-Term Disability