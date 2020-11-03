JOB ALERT: Express Employment Professionals seeks an Industrial Employment Specialist

yleh

Tyler, TX
Industrial Employment Specialist
Express Employment Professionals
Full-Time 
Benefits: 401k, dental, life_insurance, medical 
Express Employment Professionals of Tyler is seeking a dynamic person to fill the role of Industrial Employment Specialist The Employment Specialist is a critical player in an Express office. The primary emphasis is on filling open orders with urgency as well as developing new companies. A background in MANUFACTURING or SKILLED TRADES would be a plus! The pace is fast, the tools are strong, and the culture is positive. Employment Specialists are expected to build and maintain a core of strong associates in a variety of functions and be in a position to fill job orders quickly and efficiently.
