Farmers Insurance Agency Owner

San Augustine, TX

Farmers Insurance District 07

Responsibilities:

* Insurance policy sales auto, home, small business, life, etc.

* Utilizing prospect management & client service technology / tools

* Understand basic product, billing, underwriting, and processing guidelines

* Able to meet individual performance metrics and goals

Requirements:

* Must possess a Property & Casualty Insurance license (or willing to obtain)

* Must possess a Life & Health Insurance license (or willing to obtain)

* Minimum 2 years professional office experience required

* Previous agency experience highly preferred

* 2 years experience in insurance sales or financial services preferred

Benefits:

* $5,000 signing bonus

* Up to 300% commission bonus monthly

* Up to 60% annual commission bonus