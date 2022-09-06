Farmers Insurance Agency Owner
San Augustine, TX
Farmers Insurance District 07
Responsibilities:
* Insurance policy sales auto, home, small business, life, etc.
* Utilizing prospect management & client service technology / tools
* Understand basic product, billing, underwriting, and processing guidelines
* Able to meet individual performance metrics and goals
Requirements:
* Must possess a Property & Casualty Insurance license (or willing to obtain)
* Must possess a Life & Health Insurance license (or willing to obtain)
* Minimum 2 years professional office experience required
* Previous agency experience highly preferred
* 2 years experience in insurance sales or financial services preferred
Benefits:
* $5,000 signing bonus
* Up to 300% commission bonus monthly
* Up to 60% annual commission bonus