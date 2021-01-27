JOB ALERT: Assistant manager needed at dollar store in Winona

Family Dollar store in Winona needs an Assistant Store Manager, you will be responsible for providing exceptional service to our customers. A key priority includes assisting the Store Manager in the daily operation of the store. Under the direction of the Store Manager, you will also be responsible for maintaining inventories, store appearance and completing daily paperwork.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Greets and assists customers in a positive, approachable manner. Answers questions and resolves customer inquiries and concerns.

Maintains a presence in the store by providing excellent customer service.

Ensures a clean, well-stocked store for customers.

At the direction of the Store Manager, supervises, trains, and develops Store Associates on Family Dollar operating practices and procedures.

Assists in unloading all merchandise from delivery truck, organizes merchandise, and transfers merchandise from stockroom to store.

Assists Store Manager in ordering merchandise and record keeping to include payroll, scheduling and cash register deposits and receipts.

Supports Store Manager in loss prevention efforts.

Assumes certain management responsibilities in absence of Store Manager.

Follows all Company policies and procedures.

Position Requirements:

Education : Prefer completion of high school or equivalent. Ability to read, interpret and explain to other’s operational directives (e.g., merchandise schematics, etc).

Prefer completion of high school or equivalent. Ability to read, interpret and explain to other’s operational directives (e.g., merchandise schematics, etc). Experience : Prefer store management experience in retail, grocery, or drug store environments.

Prefer store management experience in retail, grocery, or drug store environments. Physical Requirements: Ability to regularly lift up to 40 lbs. (and occasionally, up to 55 lbs.) from floor level to above shoulder height; must be able to meet demands of frequent walking, standing, stooping, kneeling, climbing, pushing, pulling, and repetitive lifting, with or without reasonable accommodation.

Ability to regularly lift up to 40 lbs. (and occasionally, up to 55 lbs.) from floor level to above shoulder height; must be able to meet demands of frequent walking, standing, stooping, kneeling, climbing, pushing, pulling, and repetitive lifting, with or without reasonable accommodation. Availability: Ability to work flexible, full-time schedule to include days, evenings, weekends and holidays.

Skills & Competencies: Customer Focus, Developing Potential, Results Driven, Strong Organizational Skills, Communication Skills, Problem Solving/Decision Making, Job Knowledge and Relationship Management.

Our teams are working tirelessly to provide a clean and safe environment for our Associates and customers. We continue to enhance and modify our protocols, as appropriate. This includes:

Plexiglass guards at cash registers

Associates conduct home health screenings two hour prior to their shift

Managers conduct in-store health screenings of each associate prior to shift

Cleaning protocols that include hand sanitizer and supplies to clean throughout the day

Face masks and gloves for Associates to wear during their shifts

We value our Associates’ contributions to our success, which drives us to invest in the most important element of our organization: our people.

As we work towards a healthier future, we provide eligible associates with the following:

Health and welfare programs including medical, pharmacy, dental, and vision

Employee Assistance Program

Paid Time Off

Retirement Plans

Employee Stock Purchase Program