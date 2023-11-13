Family Dollar

Cushing

Store Manager

Generous benefits, flexible work schedules, career advancement opportunities and the ability to work today and get paid tomorrow. Family Dollar Store Managers provide leadership, sales management and customer service in all aspects of directing their stores. Responsible for building strong teams to support the communities they serve.

Education: High school graduation or equivalent experience preferred. Experience: Retail Management experience preferred. Physical Requirements: Ability to regularly lift up to 40 lbs. (occasionally, up to 55 lbs.) from floor level to above shoulder height; must be able to meet demands of frequent walking, standing, stooping, kneeling, climbing, pushing, pulling and repetitive lifting, with or without reasonable accommodation.

Availability: Ability to work flexible, full-time schedule to include days, evenings, weekends and holidays.

Offering: Health and welfare programs including medical, pharmacy, dental and vision. Employee Assistance Program. Paid Time Off. Retirement Plans. Employee Stock Purchase Program.