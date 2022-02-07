Longview, TX

Famous Footwear

Assistant Manager

Responsibilities

-Passionate about meeting sales goals and take pride in your work

-Friendly, outgoing and ready to make each customer’s day better by helping find the perfect fit

-Excited to create exceptional shopping experiences

-Making our stores look great and displaying our top name brands

-Invested in developing a famously successful sales team

-Driven to execute Famous Footwear’s brand and operational standards

Qualifications

*1+ years of supervisory or management experience.

*Ability to work flexible schedules including nights, weekends and holidays.

Befitis

*30% shoe discount

*Competitive pay

*Paid time off (vacation, sick and holiday time)

*Career development and growth opportunities