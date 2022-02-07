Longview, TX
Famous Footwear
Assistant Manager
Responsibilities
-Passionate about meeting sales goals and take pride in your work
-Friendly, outgoing and ready to make each customer’s day better by helping find the perfect fit
-Excited to create exceptional shopping experiences
-Making our stores look great and displaying our top name brands
-Invested in developing a famously successful sales team
-Driven to execute Famous Footwear’s brand and operational standards
Qualifications
*1+ years of supervisory or management experience.
*Ability to work flexible schedules including nights, weekends and holidays.
Befitis
*30% shoe discount
*Competitive pay
*Paid time off (vacation, sick and holiday time)
*Career development and growth opportunities