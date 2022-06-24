Federal Health

Jacksonville, TX

Structural Engineer PE

Qualifications:

– Experience with construction methods, materials: steel, aluminum, etc., concrete design, connections/shapes, understanding of principles and practices in materials used in civil and structural engineering, and sign structure would all be a plus.

– Excellent illustration skills, a math aptitude, detail-oriented

– Ability to read and interpret engineering blueprints

– A minimum bachelor’s degree in civil or structural engineering is required.

– A PE license in structural or civil engineering is required

– You must be proficient with spreadsheet software in Microsoft Office products, Risa- 3D and AutoCAD

– Your ability to work well independently as well as in a team atmosphere will surely be an asset.

Structural Engineer – HYBRID (some remote work, some on location)

– Great benefit package

– Remote/Hybrid work option

– Fun and varied projects/workload

– $85-100k/year (depending on experience)

Benefits:

– Medical

– Dental

– Vision

– Life insurance

– FSA

– Paid vacation

– 401(k)