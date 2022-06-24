Federal Health
Jacksonville, TX
Structural Engineer PE
Qualifications:
– Experience with construction methods, materials: steel, aluminum, etc., concrete design, connections/shapes, understanding of principles and practices in materials used in civil and structural engineering, and sign structure would all be a plus.
– Excellent illustration skills, a math aptitude, detail-oriented
– Ability to read and interpret engineering blueprints
– A minimum bachelor’s degree in civil or structural engineering is required.
– A PE license in structural or civil engineering is required
– You must be proficient with spreadsheet software in Microsoft Office products, Risa- 3D and AutoCAD
– Your ability to work well independently as well as in a team atmosphere will surely be an asset.
Structural Engineer – HYBRID (some remote work, some on location)
– Great benefit package
– Remote/Hybrid work option
– Fun and varied projects/workload
– $85-100k/year (depending on experience)
Benefits:
– Medical
– Dental
– Vision
– Life insurance
– FSA
– Paid vacation
– 401(k)