JOB ALERT: Federal Health in Jacksonville needs an Operations Manager

Jacksonville, TX
Federal Health
Operations Manager
Full-time
Key Deliverables
-Provide overall strategic and tactical leadership for a union plant team of 100+ employees, including salaried employees.
-Ensure the delivery of plant KPIs to support company objectives of Safety, Quality, On- Time Delivery, and Cost.
-Develop and encourage processes to continuously improve productivity and overall performance metrics through LEAN principles.
-Overall responsibility for analyzing staffing needs, training needs and competency levels are achieved
-Analyze data and analytics to ensure sound financial decisions are made
-Ensure necessary management cadence to collaborate, communicate and escalate with sales and account managers, HR, and supply chain.
-Ensure successful implementation of new EPICOR ERP system.
-Review financial statement and utilize data to improve efficiency
-Ability to develop plant capital plan (CAPEX), maintenance/reliability plan and provide implementation support
Skills Desired
