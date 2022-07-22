Federal Heath

Jacksonville, TX

Program Coordinator-Petroleum

Additional Responsibilities include:

·       Coordinate all process activities for the accounts assigned.

·       Manage timelines including tracking through each phase of the program

·       Make all vested parties (internal and external) aware of the timelines.

·       Maintain budget control of project including status reports.

·       Update status reports and attend weekly status meetings.

·       Meet forecast of revenue for locations coordinated.

·       Accomplish customer (internal and external) satisfaction assurance.

·       Achieve timely closings to meet weekly forecasts.

Qualifications:

       Years of Experience:

       2 years of experience in Project Management or related field

       Familiarity with lean practices highly preferred

Education:

       Bachelors in Business or related experience – Preferred

Benefits:

   ·    401k

   ·   Dental

   ·    Life Insurance

   ·    Medical

   ·   Vision

   ·   Pay: $50,000 – 55,000 yearly

   ·   Full-Time

