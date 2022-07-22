Federal Heath

Jacksonville, TX

Program Coordinator-Petroleum

Additional Responsibilities include:

· Coordinate all process activities for the accounts assigned.

· Manage timelines including tracking through each phase of the program

· Make all vested parties (internal and external) aware of the timelines.

· Maintain budget control of project including status reports.

· Update status reports and attend weekly status meetings.

· Meet forecast of revenue for locations coordinated.

· Accomplish customer (internal and external) satisfaction assurance.

· Achieve timely closings to meet weekly forecasts.

Qualifications:

Years of Experience:

2 years of experience in Project Management or related field

Familiarity with lean practices highly preferred

Education:

Bachelors in Business or related experience – Preferred

Benefits:

· 401k

· Dental

· Life Insurance

· Medical

· Vision

· Pay: $50,000 – 55,000 yearly

· Full-Time