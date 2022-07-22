Federal Heath
Jacksonville, TX
Program Coordinator-Petroleum
Additional Responsibilities include:
· Coordinate all process activities for the accounts assigned.
· Manage timelines including tracking through each phase of the program
· Make all vested parties (internal and external) aware of the timelines.
· Maintain budget control of project including status reports.
· Update status reports and attend weekly status meetings.
· Meet forecast of revenue for locations coordinated.
· Accomplish customer (internal and external) satisfaction assurance.
· Achieve timely closings to meet weekly forecasts.
Qualifications:
Years of Experience:
2 years of experience in Project Management or related field
Familiarity with lean practices highly preferred
Education:
Bachelors in Business or related experience – Preferred
Benefits:
· 401k
· Dental
· Life Insurance
· Medical
· Vision
· Pay: $50,000 – 55,000 yearly
· Full-Time