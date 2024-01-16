Firestone Complete Auto Care (Part of Bridgestone Corporation)

Longview, TX

Sales and Service Specialist

Position Summary: The retail Sales and Service Specialist (SSS) is a unique hybrid role for stores and is intended as a key pipeline for future career-growth within BSRO. This role is primarily responsible for serving the Boss (customer) through assessing the Bosses’ needs, recommending appropriate products and/or services, performing entry-level vehicle services, and ensuring Boss satisfaction through thorough and timely completion of services. Successful individuals in this role will learn all aspects of store operations and effectively flex between interacting/serving the Boss and efficiently completing basic vehicle service tasks as required.

Benefits: Formal training, paid time off, competitive salary, performance incentives, paid vacation and holidays, healthcare package, and 401k.

Minimum Qualifications:

High School Diploma or equivalent. Valid automobile driver’s license. Customer service and career growth mindset. Ability to complete required store education courses and modules required for this position. Ability to learn and perform basic vehicle service tasks. Ability to learn and operate store systems.