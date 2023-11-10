First Convenience Bank

Lindale

Personal Banker

Under immediate direction, the person in this position provides exceptional customer service, involving receipt and payment of cash, while working in a high volume, sales environment.

Follow the established policies in accordance with the bank and the supervisor’s direction. Accountable for the personal achievement of monthly new account production as assigned by upper management.

Process deposits and pay out funds in accordance with bank procedures, to record all transactions accurately and balance each day’s operations.

Receive cash and checks for deposit, verify amounts and look for check endorsements.

Examine cash to guard against acceptance of counterfeit bills, checks and identification.

Enter transactions into computer and issue customer receipts. Sell and prepare money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-to-bank wires, savings bonds, travelers’ checks and certificates of deposit.

Process western union wires and cash advances.

Must be able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

High school diploma, high school equivalency or currently attending high school required. At least 18 years of age. Must successfully pass background investigation according to company policy.