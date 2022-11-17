First Convenience Bank

Tyler, TX

Bilingual Personal Banker

Responibilities:

* Follow the established policies in accordance with the bank and the supervisor’s direction

* Accountable for the personal achievement of monthly new account production as assigned by upper management

* Process deposits and pay out funds in accordance with bank procedures, to record all transactions accurately and balance each day’s operations

* Receive cash and checks for deposit, verify amounts, and look for check endorsements

* Examine cash carefully to guard against acceptance of counterfeit checks and identification

* Enter transactions into computer and issue customer receipts

* Sell and prepare money orders, cashiers checks, bank-to-bank wires, savings bonds, travelers’ checks and certificates of deposit

* Process western union wires and cash advances

* Cross-sell bank services and products

* Provide bank services to a diverse customer base, including a large Spanish speaking population

* Approval limits will be based upon level of authority

* Perform other tasks requested by supervisors as they relate to the bank and its functions

Environmental and Physical Requirements:

* Required to stand or walk for extended periods of time dependent upon branch location

* Ability to work in a high volume, stressful and noisy environment

* Operate a computer and other office machinery

* Ability to lift up to 25 lbs

Requirements:

* Six months of work experience in a retail or customer service environment preferred

* Must be able to get along with co-workers and work effectively in a team environment.

* Must be able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

* Schedules are prepared based on business need and subject to change at any time.

* High school diploma, high school equivalency or currently attending high school

* At least 18 years of age

* Must successfully pass background investigation according to company policy

* Must be bilingual in English/Spanish