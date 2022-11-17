First Convenience Bank
Tyler, TX
Bilingual Personal Banker
Responibilities:
* Follow the established policies in accordance with the bank and the supervisor’s direction
* Accountable for the personal achievement of monthly new account production as assigned by upper management
* Process deposits and pay out funds in accordance with bank procedures, to record all transactions accurately and balance each day’s operations
* Receive cash and checks for deposit, verify amounts, and look for check endorsements
* Examine cash carefully to guard against acceptance of counterfeit checks and identification
* Enter transactions into computer and issue customer receipts
* Sell and prepare money orders, cashiers checks, bank-to-bank wires, savings bonds, travelers’ checks and certificates of deposit
* Process western union wires and cash advances
* Cross-sell bank services and products
* Provide bank services to a diverse customer base, including a large Spanish speaking population
* Approval limits will be based upon level of authority
* Perform other tasks requested by supervisors as they relate to the bank and its functions
Environmental and Physical Requirements:
* Required to stand or walk for extended periods of time dependent upon branch location
* Ability to work in a high volume, stressful and noisy environment
* Operate a computer and other office machinery
* Ability to lift up to 25 lbs
Requirements:
* Six months of work experience in a retail or customer service environment preferred
* Must be able to get along with co-workers and work effectively in a team environment.
* Must be able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
* Schedules are prepared based on business need and subject to change at any time.
* High school diploma, high school equivalency or currently attending high school
* At least 18 years of age
* Must successfully pass background investigation according to company policy
* Must be bilingual in English/Spanish