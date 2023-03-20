First National Bank
Tyler, TX
Bilingual Personal Banker
Environmental and Physical Requirements:
* Required to stand or walk for extended periods of time dependent upon branch location
* Ability to work in a high volume, stressful and noisy environment
* Operate a computer and other office machinery
* Ability to lift up to 25 lbs
Requirements
* Six months of work experience in a retail or customer service environment preferred
* Must be able to get along with co-workers and work effectively in a team environment.
* Must be able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
* Schedules are prepared based on business need and subject to change at any time.
* High school diploma, high school equivalency or currently attending high school
* At least 18 years of age
* Must successfully pass background investigation according to company policy
Must be bilingual in English/Spanish