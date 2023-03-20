First National Bank

Tyler, TX

Bilingual Personal Banker

Environmental and Physical Requirements:

* Required to stand or walk for extended periods of time dependent upon branch location

* Ability to work in a high volume, stressful and noisy environment

* Operate a computer and other office machinery

* Ability to lift up to 25 lbs

Requirements

* Six months of work experience in a retail or customer service environment preferred

* Must be able to get along with co-workers and work effectively in a team environment.

* Must be able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

* Schedules are prepared based on business need and subject to change at any time.

* High school diploma, high school equivalency or currently attending high school

* At least 18 years of age

* Must successfully pass background investigation according to company policy

Must be bilingual in English/Spanish