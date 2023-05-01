First National Bank

Tyler, TX

Personal Banker

Environmental and Physical Requirements:

Required to stand or walk for extended periods of time dependent upon branch location

Ability to work in a high volume, stressful and noisy environment

Operate a computer and other office machinery

Ability to lift up to 25 lbs

FCBI is an equal opportunity employer. Requirements Six months of work experience in a retail or customer service environment preferred

Must be able to get along with co-workers and work effectively in a team environment.

Must be able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Schedules are prepared based on business need and subject to change at any time.

High school diploma, high school equivalency or currently attending high school

At least 18 years of age

Must successfully pass background investigation according to company policy

Under immediate direction, provides exceptional customer service, involving receipt and payment of cash, while working in a high volume, sales environment.

Follow the established policies in accordance with the bank and the supervisor’s direction