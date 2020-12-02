JOB ALERT: Flexicrew Technical Services has opening for I&E technician

  • Henderson
  • I & E Technician
  • Flexicrew Technical Servics
  • Full Time
  • Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K, & Life

Flexicrew Technical Services (FTS) is seeking (2) I&E Technicians/Constructors for a valued client. The valued client is an industry leader among energy engineering and professional services firm, focused on innovative, cost-effective solutions. Notably, this client has grown into a recognized, international corporation by remaining committed to clients with fresh ideas and professional experience. This position provides instrument and electrical technical support to construction, plant facilities and field operations. The position will repair, install, troubleshoot, and perform predictive and preventative maintenance tasks. Additionally, this position will inspect, troubleshoot, and maintain various equipment and installations.

