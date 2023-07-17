Flowers Food

Tyler

Quality Manager

Manages all Good Manufacturing, Food Safety and Quality issues within the plant. Responsibilities and accountabilities include:

Communicate with plant management, quality control staff and Corporate Technical Service Director concerning pertinent food safety and quality issues. Maintain a monthly log of documented GMP violations and corrective actions taken. Communicate to the Director of Plant Operations when inspectors arrive at the plant. Report results of inspections upon completion. Maintain a log to include all foreign materials, specific location where the item was located, date and time; in addition to specific metal detector information and particles. Communication and implementation of all Corporate Good Manufacturing Policies and Guidelines.

Desired Experience: 5+ years of plant quality assurance / control experience in the food industry including 1-2 years in a supervisory role.

Desired Education: B.S. Food Science, Food Technology, Cereal Chemistry, Chemistry, or related discipline

